Head to Head Comparison: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) versus HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 21.36 -$9.69 million N/A N/A HEXO $60.46 million 15.78 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -8.14

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exactus and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 7 8 1 0 1.63

HEXO has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential downside of 82.95%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Exactus.

Risk and Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.95, suggesting that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Summary

HEXO beats Exactus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

