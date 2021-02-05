Head-To-Head Comparison: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) vs. Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and Image Chain Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $205.23 million 3.12 $88.18 million N/A N/A Image Chain Group N/A N/A -$2.92 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Image Chain Group.

Volatility and Risk

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FutureFuel and Image Chain Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Image Chain Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 64.90% 26.01% 19.55% Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FutureFuel beats Image Chain Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. The company is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Image Chain Group Company Profile

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

