Head-To-Head Contrast: Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A ICC 5.10% 4.22% 1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.13 -$28.60 million N/A N/A ICC $59.53 million 0.78 $4.29 million N/A N/A

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Capital Reinsurance and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ICC beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.