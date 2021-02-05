Head-To-Head Survey: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) vs. Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD)

Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) and DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of DZS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Interspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of DZS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interspeed and DZS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interspeed N/A N/A N/A DZS -6.64% -1.26% -0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Interspeed and DZS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A DZS 0 0 3 0 3.00

DZS has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.10%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DZS is more favorable than Interspeed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interspeed and DZS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interspeed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DZS $306.88 million 1.25 -$13.46 million $0.10 175.00

Interspeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DZS.

Volatility & Risk

Interspeed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DZS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DZS beats Interspeed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interspeed Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of Interspeed, Inc. Interspeed, Inc. developed advanced high-speed broadband communications equipment based on Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology. The company offered a family of DSL Access Routers the EdgeSpeed 1000, EdgeSpeed 800, EdgeSpeed 500, and the EdgeSpeed DART. Its EdgeSpeedÂ products were designed for use by communications service providers that deployed Internet services 'in-building,' or in Multi-Tenant Units, to their business customers. All four products included complete DSL aggregation; and Layer 2 switching, IP Routing (Layer 3), and VPN functions in a single device. Other products were SM01, SM02, MM, SM21 and SM11/12. Interspeed's customers consist of service providers, value added resellers and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas. DZS Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

