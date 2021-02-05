HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €58.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.82 ($78.61).

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) stock opened at €62.00 ($72.94) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €69.70 ($82.00). The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion and a PE ratio of -5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

