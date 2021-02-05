Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.78

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.78 and traded as high as $22.17. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 27,201 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $540.80 million, a PE ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

