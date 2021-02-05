Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 333 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $361,959.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $581,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,840 shares of company stock worth $14,286,109. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 123.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

