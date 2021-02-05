Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 375 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.76 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

