Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.