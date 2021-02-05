Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HESM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hess Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE HESM opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $387.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 147.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

