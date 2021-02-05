Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.881-2.939 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.81. 1,351,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

