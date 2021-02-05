Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.70-5.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,319. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

