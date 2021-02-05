Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE HTH opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Hilltop by 47.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

