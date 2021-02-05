Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

HTH stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hilltop by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilltop by 33.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

