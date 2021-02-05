Himax Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,553 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,599% compared to the typical daily volume of 391 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of HIMX opened at $10.86 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 938,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 360,778 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 764,969 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.