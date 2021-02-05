Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,824 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.24.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $146.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average is $143.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

