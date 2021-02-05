Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $546.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.73 and a 200 day moving average of $513.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

