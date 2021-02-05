Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,360,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of CSX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

