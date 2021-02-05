Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,033 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

