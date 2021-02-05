Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $162.26 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

