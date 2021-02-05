Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

