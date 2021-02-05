Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $337.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

