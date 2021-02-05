Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,698 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $293.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

