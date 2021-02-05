Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,399 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. 140166 lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

