HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

HFC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 22,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $19,568,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $7,283,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

