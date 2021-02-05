Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HBCP opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

