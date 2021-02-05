Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) CIO Maria N. Fregosi Sells 7,047 Shares of Stock

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Home Point Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.77.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

