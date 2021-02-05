Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,568.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,599 shares of company stock valued at $25,868,081 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

