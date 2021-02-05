Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,452,229 shares of company stock worth $46,626,412 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.