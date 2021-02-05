Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HWM. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HWM stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 101.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 708,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

