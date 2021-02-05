Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $178.89

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $178.89 and traded as high as $217.40. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 152,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.89.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

