Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 80.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 797,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 314.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 347,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

