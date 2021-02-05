Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $76,000 in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Aemetis stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

