Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

PACK opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

