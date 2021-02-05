Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of VirnetX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VirnetX by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 131,732 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in VirnetX by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 209,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,260 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in VirnetX by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 177,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 93,443 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of VHC opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.