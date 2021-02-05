Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $469.99

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $469.99 and traded as high as $510.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 57,077 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -31.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 469.99.

About Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

