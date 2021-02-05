HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,740,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HUYA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

