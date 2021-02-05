iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.31. 1,851,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,965,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc develops, owns, and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. Its products include smokable flower and pre-rolls; concentrates, such as vaporizer cartridges, wax products, tinctures, topicals, etc.; cannabis infused edibles; and various cannabidiol (CBD) products.

