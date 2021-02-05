iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

