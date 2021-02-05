ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICGT opened at GBX 983.24 ($12.85) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 931.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 861.15. ICG Enterprise Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company has a market cap of £676.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

About ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

