ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens lowered ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 123.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

