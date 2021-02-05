ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Republic Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.