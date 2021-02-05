ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $180.79 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $186.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.10.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.41. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

