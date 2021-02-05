ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,806 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $279,167,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

