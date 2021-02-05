IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Update

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 838,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $20.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

