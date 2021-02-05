IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $15.24. IEC Electronics shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,594 shares.

The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IEC Electronics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IEC Electronics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 162.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

