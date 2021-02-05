IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 147 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $264.19 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $265.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.