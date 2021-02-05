IFP Advisors Inc Has $101,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $544,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.87 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

