IFP Advisors Inc Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after buying an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $11,230,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,774,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $9,709,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $96.94 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGI. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

