IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $99,000 Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

VNET stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

